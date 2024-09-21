After £77.7m offer, Liverpool are willing to finally sign £125.8m star – Journalist

Jurgen Klopp used a 4-3-3 system at Liverpool over the last few years and he generally deployed two box-to-box midfielders and a play-breaker.

However, Arne Slot is more of an advocate of using a number ten as he likes to play with the 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Dutchman has used Dominik Szoboszlai in this role in the first few games this term but beyond that Liverpool don’t have a natural creative central attacking midfield option at their disposal at the moment.

So, it seems Liverpool are exploring the market to sign a new number ten with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz emerging as a serious option.

The Reds expressed their interest in the German and as per German reports they even tabled a £77.7m offer to acquire his service but the player eventually decided to stay witht the Bundesliga champions.

Now, in The Daily Briefing, reputed Bundesliga journalist, Christian Falk, claims that Wirtz has now made it clear to Leverkusen that he wants to leave the club at the end of this season to take the next step in his career.

Xabi Alonso’s side are ready to let him leave but they want a whopping fee of £125.8m[€150m] for him – he still has three years left on his current contract. Falk said:

“He[Wirtz] has a contract now until 2027, so Leverkusen want a big fee for his services – €150m (£125.8m). That’s a lot and obviously not every club can afford to pay this.”

The journalist adds that Real Madrid are currently the favorites in this race and along with them, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also ready to make a move for him. He stated:

“But, of course, he also fits other clubs like Manchester City. Liverpool are also interested and we talked about Manchester United not being in the race at the moment.”

Wirtz is a versatile player as he is a natural No.10 by traits but is also capable of playing out wide and he regularly scored and created goals to help Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title last season.

Last week, the 21-year-old made his Champions League debut against Feyenoord and scored twice in the 4-0 victory. In your view, should Liverpool break the bank to sign Wirtz?