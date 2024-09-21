Liverpool could agree triple sale for amount FSG paid to acquire the club – Wyness

Liverpool have quite a few superstars in the squad who are on the wrong side of their 30s and don’t have long left at the club.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and to an extent, Andy Robertson, all fall into this category.

News – Liverpool plan strategic deal to sign £40million+ international – Report

That said, this is also the age when Saudi clubs come knocking with mammoth offers both in terms of transfer fees and player wages. Considering these players still look at the top of their games, the offers are set to be that much smoother.

Of the four names mentioned on this list, both Salah and Van Dijk’s contracts are set to expire next summer. The club needs to make a decision on the futures of these veterans who have given years of blood and sweat to represent this badge at Anfield.

As per Keith Wyness (Football Insider), Liverpool could look to make quick cash on some of these players by selling them in the near future. Here is what he had to say:

“A lot of their genuine assets – like Alisson, Van Dijk or Salah – they can get some cash for them pretty quickly if they wanted to. There’s probably about £300million worth of players in those three alone, there is interest in Saudi.

£300m as a combined fee for players over their 30s is a dream sum and not something the Reds might be able to manage. That is the same fee that FSG paid in the first place to acquire Liverpool back in 2010.

With Salah and Van Dijk having contracts that expire in less than 12 months, they are unlikely to command any significant transfer amount in the market. Clubs would prefer to entice them with a fat signing bonus and get them on a free transfer.

Andy Robertson can command a significant sum but with due respect, he is unlikely to see any club break the bank for him, especially considering his injury issues of late. The only player thus who can command a huge fee is Alisson Becker.

Regardless, Liverpool have never been a club to operate this way. They do business differently and it will be interesting to keep an eye out on how they handle the situation of their superstars’ futures.