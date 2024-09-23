Liverpool prepared to agree £100.6m asking fee to move ahead for signing – Report

Following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Liverpool decided to revamp the midfield department by signing four new players last summer.

However, new manager, Arne Slot seemingly feels he still needs a couple of new additions in the department. The Reds tried to purchase a new holding midfielder in the last window but failed to lure Zubimendi. They are still planning to lure a new CDM next year.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Liverpool manager is also willing to add a new creative number ten in the form of Bayer Leverkusen star, Florian Wirtz.

Early in 2024, the Merseyside club even reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign the playmaker but he opted to stay with the German side.

As per the Spanish outlet, Defensa Central, Real Madrid are also interested in the 21-year-old and are currently in pole position in this race.

The report says Liverpool are their main threat for the Los Blancos as they are prepared to agree the £100.6m [€120m] fee demanded by Leverkusen to sign Florian Wirtz. The Reds ready to move ahead of the Los Blancos, but will they be able to finally beat them?

Not to forget, the Anfield club wanted Tchouameni in 2022 and Bellingham last year. In the end, both the midfielders opted to move to the Bernabeu.

Wirtz helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history last season. Moreover, he has now also established himself as a key player in the senior international German side.

The youngster has enjoyed a stellar start to this season as he has already made nine goal contributions in as many games for club and country, scoring seven and registering two assists.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £100.6m to sign Florian Wirtz?