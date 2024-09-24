Liverpool have approval to submit offer and agree terms with £4.7million a year star – report

Liverpool under Arne Slot have made an impressive start to the season. They have four wins from five Premier League games with their only loss coming at the hands of Nottingham Forest – a shock 1-0 result at Anfield.

The Dutch coach has had quite a few protagonists so far but none more so than Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

News – Club ready to sign £45m Liverpool star for just £17m – Report

The 27-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist in five games in the league and has looked razor-sharp in front of the goal.

Often criticized for not being clinical or decisive, Diaz has turned a page this season. He currently earns around £4.7million a year which is frankly ridiculous for a player who is a regular starter for one of the biggest clubs in England.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have received the green light to submit a new improved contract offer and agree on terms with Luis Diaz. The South American attacker has a contract at Merseyside until 2027 and now, talks are expected to start as they have the approval to offer a new deal.

Barcelona and PSG were interested in signing Luis Diaz in the summer but Liverpool resisted the temptation to sell him. They have been vindicated in that decision considering the Colombian’s impressive start to the season.

Can the former Primeira Liga superstar maintain consistency throughout the season? In previous campaigns, injuries have not allowed him to retain the momentum and let’s hope it does not happen again.

If Liverpool are to do well this season, Salah and Diaz would have to be the players who lead the team from the front with both goals and assists.

It remains to be seen if the duo can inspire Slot’s men to a trophy in the Dutch coach’s first season in charge.