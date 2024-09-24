Liverpool ready to move to secure signing of £35million star – Report

Succession planning is a key feature of how Michael Edwards operates at Liverpool. The team is in a current state where a number of players are over the hill or nearing that stage and the club needs to plan for the future.

This summer, the Reds made a transfer for Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia as a potential, future replacement for Alisson Becker and kept him at the La Liga club to allow him to get regular game time and keep improving.

Virgil van Dijk is 33, Mohamed Salah is 32 and Andy Robertson is 30. All these players don’t have much time left at the top of the game and Liverpool need to make a plan for the future.

As per journalist Alan Nixon, it looks like they have identified their Robbo-replacement and are ready to move and battle Man Utd for his signature.

Liverpool want to try and sign £35m-rated star, Antonee Robinson, from Fulham. Another source in the form of Football Insider have also reported that it could be a fight between the Reds and United to hire his services.

Should Liverpool sign Antonee Robinson?

Robinson is currently at an age where he is neither too young to make the step up in his career nor too old for a top club to consider signing him. Should Liverpool manage to get him, he would surely be able to settle in Arne Slot’s system.

The worrying fact however is the fact that Robinson is not much younger than Robertson. There isn’t a big difference between 30 and 27 and if Liverpool were looking for a replacement, they should look at someone like Milos Kerkez, another player they have been linked with.

It remains to be seen what the club thinks of the same. If Liverpool move to sign Antonee Robinson, who has provided 2 assists in 5 games so far this term, they will surely have a plan in mind.

At the moment, Kostas Tsimikas is the second choice left back at Anfield and the Greek international has proved to be a quality cover for Robbo.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £35million to sign Antonee Robinson from the Cottagers?