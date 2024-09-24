Report – Liverpool now in talks to sign £78,000 a year midfielder

Liverpool’s interest of signing a new midfielder is already well-known. They tried to purchase Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer but a move didn’t materialize as the player rejected the transfer to Anfield to stay at La Real.

The Reds are said to be still looking to sign a new midfielder and earlier this month, it was reported that Arne Slot’s side have registered their interest in Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg. They have been monitoring the 17-year-old’s development before making a potential swoop next year.

Now, it appears Liverpool have been impressed by what they have seen from the youngster this season so they have started accelerating their efforts to lure him.

As per HITC, Liverpool have already held talks with the player’s camp over a potential move next year. However, the Merseysiders aren’t alone in this race as Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City are also interested in him.

Moreover, the report says Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also eyeing a swoop for him.

Therefore, it is clear Chriss Rigg is supremely talented, he isn’t short of options and Liverpool will have to put their best efforts in to trump their rivals in this race.

The youngster currently earns £78,000-a-year in salary and is valued below £1m so it wouldn’t be an issue for the suitors to sign him from a financial point of view.

The midfielder has already been playing regularly for the Black Cats in the Championship this season at this tender age and his side are currently at the top of the table.

He usually plays in the box-to-box role at the Stadium of Light but is also comfortable in the number six position and the No.10 role.

Liverpool have shown their ability of developing young talents over the years, hence, Chris Rigg can also get the benefits of that if he eventually joins the Reds.