“Approved” – Journo reveals Liverpool are intent on signing £49.9million star

After cashing in on Fabinho last summer, Liverpool initially wanted to strengthen the defensive midfield position by signing a high-profile player. Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were reportedly on their priority list.

The duo rejected a move to Anfield in favor of joining Chelsea. The Reds eventually secured Wataru Endo and the Japanese played regularly under Jurgen Klopp last season.

He helped the club mount a title charge last term but unfortunately, Liverpool couldn’t go all the way and ended the campaign in third position.

In the summer, the Reds rejected a bid for Endo, however, this term, the Asian has found it difficult to break into the starting XI under new manager, Arne Slot, who has preferred countryman, Gravenberch, in the No.6 position.

Even the former Ajax man was not the priority player to feature in the role, instead, Liverpool were keen on signing Zubimendi but he was not interested.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that apart from triggering the £49.9m release clause, Liverpool were even open to sending a player to Sociedad to sign the Spaniard.

In the end, they failed but the Italian journalist claims that Liverpool are still intent on luring Zubimendi as the club’s hierarchy and Slot have ‘approved’ him as a perfect option. The journalist said:

“(Liverpool) tried in the summer in every way, including sending Bajcetic on loan and they were prepared to pay the release clause (£49.9million), but the player wanted to stay at Real Sociedad. Zubimendi remains a player of interest for Liverpool because the board, the directors, the manager approved Zubimendi as a target.”

Meanwhile, as per recent reports in Spain, Zubimendi has changed his stance on remaining at Real Sociedad and is now ready to join Liverpool next year.

Ryan Gravenberch has been Slot’s first-choice holding midfielder this season and he has started the new season impressively.

However, it is necessary to add depth to the squad and if the Dutch boss feels Endo isn’t the right option to play in his system, then signing an upgrade would be the right decision. In such a scenario, Zubimendi could be an excellent acquisition if Liverpool can finally hire him.