Chiesa starts – Liverpool make eight changes vs West Ham – Predicted 4-2-3-1 XI

Liverpool have accumulated 12 points from the first five Premier League games thus far this season. They are currently second in the table, sitting only one point behind Manchester City.

Now, Liverpool will shift their focus to the Carabao Cup as they will host West Ham United in the third-round fixture of at Anfield tonight.

News – “Approved” – Journo reveals Liverpool are intent on signing £49.9million star

The Merseysiders don’t have many injury problems at the moment but Harvey Elliott isn’t in contention to feature tonight as he has been ruled out until next month. Alisson was also out last weekend and is unexpected to feature tonight either.

Therefore, Arne Slot would continue with Caoimhim Kelleher in the goal. The Dutch boss is expected to give a few first-team players a breather tonight, so he might make a few changes to his starting Xl from the last game against Bournemouth.

Jarell Quansah could get a nod ahead of Ibrahima Konate at the back and the Englishman is likely to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should be rested and hence, Conor Bradley is expected to start in the right-back slot and Konstantinos Tsimikas might be on the opposite side ahead of Andrew Robertson.

Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo may make their first starts of the current campaign and in that case, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch should be among the substitutes. Dominik Szoboszlai would be in the No.10 role.

Up front, Diogo Jota may return to the starting XI ahead of Darwin Nunez, while Cody Gakpo could feature on the left flank in place of in-form Colombian winger, Luis Diaz.

As per Paul Joyce Federico Chiesa is set to make his first start for Liverpool tonight, therefore, Mohamed Salah could make way for him.

Predicted Liverpool line-up vs West Ham United