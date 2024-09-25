Club prepare to ‘pounce’ to secure signing of £180,000 a week Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool continue to delay extending the expiring contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah and as a result, speculations surrounding their futures aren’t cooling down.

It has recently been reported that Salah is expected to leave the club as the Reds wouldn’t be able to agree on a new deal with him and his next destination would be Saudi Arabia.

Now, as per GMS Bayern Munich have registered their interest in Alexander-Arnold and prepare to ‘pounce’ if he eventually leaves the club as a free agent next year. The Englishman will be able to seal a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

The report says Bayern Munich aren’t the only club lining up a swoop for Trent from Liverpool as Spanish and European champions, Real Madrid, are also keen on acquiring his services.

The right back has revealed that he wants to continue challenging for trophies and will decide his future based on that. With Liverpool, Trent has won every major title but in the last few years the Reds have not been able to win as many trophies as Bayern and especially, Real Madrid.

Still, GMS claim the Premier League side haven’t given up on their hopes of keeping hold of their academy graduate and are set to increase their intensity of tying him down to a new deal.

Alexander-Arnold currently earns around £180,000-a-week in salary and he doesn’t want an enormous raise to sign his next contract.

Given the early impressive form Liverpool have shown under Arne Slot, they could fight for big prizes. On the other hand, staying would mean Alexander-Arnold would also be able to achieve his dream of becoming the captain of the club.

Two years ago, Sadio Mane opted to leave Anfield to move to the Allianz. Bayern ruined and ended his career in Europe and Trent should learn from the Senegalese’ experience and snub a move to the Bavarians. What do you think?