Liverpool willing to bid £83m for one signing, and plot raid for £83m duo – Report

Liverpool didn’t make many major acquisitions this summer to improve the squad but they have already started planning on adding new reinforcements next year.

Strengthening the midfield department is on the Reds’ agenda, moreover, with Trent Alexander-Arnold already entering the final year of his current contract, signing a potential replacement for him would be necessary if he eventually leaves the club at the end of this term.

Additionally, it looks like Arne Slot is looking to add depth in the CAM position as Dominik Szoboszlai is the only natural No.10 the Dutch boss has at the moment.

As per Caught Offside, Bayer Leverkusen star, Florian Wirtz, is high on the Liverpool shortlist and the Reds are willing to submit a bid worth £83m[€100m] to sign him. The Bundesliga champions could be open to letting their star player leave next year, especially if the mentioned asking price is met.

The report says Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also interested in the German international. The good thing for Liverpool is that Wirtz is open moving to the Premier League.

CO claim the Merseysiders are also interested in Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold and the Reds can acquire his service for a bargain deal as he only has a €40m release clause in his current contract.

Manchester United are also plotting a swoop to hire the Oranje right-back therefore, Liverpool will have to beat their arch-rivals for his signature.

World Cup winner, Exequiel Palacios, of Bayer Leverkusen is the name on Liverpool’s shortlist to strengthen the midfield but Xabi Alonso’s side want around €60m for the Argentine international.

Therefore, Liverpool will have to splash a combined £83m[€100m] to lure Palacios and Frimpong to Anfield. The trio helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title last term and losing them would be a massive blow for Die Werkself.