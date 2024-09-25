Liverpool clear to finally agree signing of £25.4million midfielder – Report

Liverpool attempted to strengthen the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi this summer. Following his decision to remain at Real Sociedad, the Reds didn’t go for any other options.

Arne Slot’s side were also linked with other names apart from the Spaniard with Joshua Kimmich being among them.

It was even reported this summer that the Merseysiders were favorites to hire the German’s service and the player was available for around £25.4m, a bargain fee for a proven quality player who has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

However, Joshua Kimmich ended up staying at the Allianz Arena and Liverpool missed out on securing on all their midfield targets.

Now, as per Caught Offside, PSG were interested in Kimmich but they are now satisfied with their current midfield options after purchasing Joao Neves this summer and have cooled their interest in the Kaiser.

Hence, Liverpool have now got a clear pathway to finally agree a deal with Kimmich – who is set to leave the Bavarian club as a free agent at the end of this campaign. Therefore, the Reds can secure a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

Transfer journalist, Florian Plettenberg, previously reported that the former Stuttgart man would be open to moving to Anfield.

Kimmich a versatile player as he is a deep-lying playmaker by traits but is also comfortable playing in the right-back position. He played in the RB role for Germany an the European Championships this summer and registered two assists.

Thomas Tuchel often utilized the experienced star in the right side of the back four last season but this term, new manager, Vincent Kompany, has thus far only deployed him in the center of the park.

Kimmich will turn 30 next year and since he is already earning £16.3m-a-year in wages at Bayern Munich, he could demand a massive salary hike to make the move to Anfield as a free agent.

