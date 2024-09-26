Liverpool prepared to ‘break the bank’ to sign £83.5million+ player – Report

Real Madrid have assembled the Galacticos with the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer and their squad looks star-studded.

Along with the 25-year-old, Los Blancos also have Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Rudiger among others.

News – Report – Liverpool will be bidding to sign £34m versatile star

Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t managed to get the stars to play the scintillating football one would expect from them so far.

There are also concerns about whether all these players will get sufficient game time in the long run and whether there could be casualties.

One player who has been consistently performing for Real Madrid over the years and yet doesn’t get talked about in the same breath as others is Rodrygo. With the emergence of Endrick in recent months, the Brazilian’s place could be the one in trouble.

As per Ok Diario, Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and ‘break the bank’ to try and sign Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Reds could look to give the Brazilian his platform to stardom.

As good as Mohamed Salah has been so far this season, the Egyptian superstar is 32 and the time is nearing when Liverpool need to look beyond him and into the future. Rodrygo, at 23, perfectly fits the bill for the Reds.

As per Defensa Central, Rodrygo would would like to stay at Real Madrid for many years. However, he could sooner rather than later want to move away from the shadow of other superstars at the club and make a name for himself.

As for Real Madrid, they would only consider a sale if Rodrygo explicitly asks to leave and even then, it would take Liverpool to make an offer of more than £83.5m (100 million euros) to convince Los Blancos to sell him. Let’s wait and see how it goes.