£50million star now prepared to agree huge deal with Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have enjoyed a bright start to this season under the new manager, Arne Slot. They are currently only a single point behind the top spot in the Premier League and their attacking department has been the catalyst of their early impressive form.

The Reds have already scored 13 goals in six games in all competitions. Luis Diaz has so far been the highest scorer for the Anfield club, scoring five goals and registering one assist in five league appearances.

However, the Colombian’s future was uncertain at Merseyside in the summer as he was linked with a move away from the club, who were reportedly even ready to let him leave for a fee of around £50m.

The Reds chased Anthony Gordon as a potential replacement for Diaz but the South American eventually did not leave as Newcastle United decided to hold on to their playmaker.

Now, as per TEAMtalk, Liverpool are set to award the Colombian with a huge deal following his impressive performances in the current campaign and will open formal talks with him soon.

Luis Diaz has a contract until 2027 and Liverpool are ready to agree a fresh contract with the speedy winger that will likely run until 2029.

The icing on the cake is that even the former Porto star is prepared to agree on a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield, so the Merseysiders are confident that an agreement will be reached soon.

After returning from a serious knee injury that he picked up back in the 2022/23 season, the 27-year-old took a bit of time to return to his best. However, he has now started showcasing why Liverpool spent big money to lure him from the Dragons in 2022.

Diaz is currently one of the best attackers in the English top-flight and he in the prime of his career, hence it is a no-brainer for Liverpool to tie him down to a new contract.