Slot now convinced to secure signing of £75m star for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool were exploring the market to sign a new center-back in the summer as they were linked with numerous names. They eventually opted not to make a swoop for anyone before the deadline.

However, with Virgil van Dijk’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, the Reds are now planning to purchase a new defender next year as a potential replacement for the Dutchman.

Football Insider report that Liverpool had a concrete interest in Marc Guehi this summer but Arne Slot wasn’t fully convinced by him as he wanted a left-footed central defender to replace Van Dijk. Hence, the Reds didn’t formalize their interest.

However, following a resounding endorsement by the club’s recruitment team about the 24-year-old, Slot has now changed his stance and is convinced to sign the England international.

Liverpool feel Guehi has the ideal traits to become the mainstay of their backline because he has the mentality to perform in big games as he displayed at the European Championships for England.

The report says Newcastle United were keen on signing the Eagles star this summer and made multiple offers to get the deal done. Still, Crystal Palace eventually managed to keep hold of him and the Magpies could now decide to revive their interest next year.

Moreover, Chelsea are also interested in bringing the defender back to the club. Hence, Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to get any potential deal done for him.

The Eagles wanted around £75m to sell Guehi this summer but he will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season so if he doesn’t sign an extension with Oliver Glasner’s side over the coming months, then he could be available for a much lower fee in 2025.

He has proven his worth in the Premier League and is currently leading the team at Selhurst Park. Have your say – Should Slot lure Guehi to replace Van Dijkat Liverpool?