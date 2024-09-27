Talks held – Liverpool could be set for ‘breakthrough’ to sign £452,400 a year midfielder

Liverpool know that despite the excellent performances of Ryan Gravenberch this season so far, it is only a matter of time before the Reds will have to sign a new player for the midfield position.

More so for squad depth than anything else, a player who can occupy different roles in midfield could be of use.

Maybe, it is time Liverpool pulled a page out of Manchester United’s playbook and got Arne Slot a player he knows well from his time at Feyenoord. Signing such a player could ease the period of adaptation that some others might take to get going.

As per Team Talk, Liverpool have held talks with Feyenoord to sign talented 23-year-old midfielder, Quinten Timber, and could be set for a ‘breakthrough’ to sign him. Slot is a huge fan of the Dutch international and would love to get him on board.

Timber scored seven goals and provided nine assists under the current Anfield boss in the Eredivisie last season.

He was tasked with playing as the creative midfielder but he is versatile enough to play in the double pivot in the Alexis Mac Allister or Gravenberch roles.

He has a contract with Feyenoord until 2026 and currently earns around £452,400 a year at the Dutch club.

Slot should act as the protagonist to ensure that Liverpool get this deal done and sign the talented Dutchman in the coming windows.

Quinten Timber, who is the brother of Arsenal defender, Jurrien Timber, might not be a naturally defensive-minded player but he would add a lot of squad depth considering the insane schedule that the footballers now go through.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool manage to get Feyenoord to agree to sell him. Only time will tell us how much this operation costs and how it pans out.