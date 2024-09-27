Liverpool prepare move to finally sign £58.4million forward – Report

Following Sadio Mane’s departure, Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica back in 2022 to reinforce the attack.

However, the Uruguayan has struggled to flourish his career in the Premier League over the last few years and it now looks like the Reds are already looking at options to replace him.

Viktor Gyokeres is a player on the Merseysiders’ radar and they were planning to lure him to Anfield in the last window. Sporting CP eventually managed to keep hold of him.

Now, Caught Offside report that Liverpool are preparing to revamp Slot’s attack next year and for the center forward position, their priority is to finally sign Gyokeres to replace Nunez.

Apart from Gyokeres, Ollie Watkins is also admired by Liverpool but it would be very difficult to lure him away from Villa Park at the moment as he still has four years left on his current contract.

The Swedish striker has a £84m[€100m] release clause in his current contract but as reported by O Jogo in the summer, a fee of £58.4m[€70m] could be enough to persuade the Portuguese champions to cash in on him.

Gyokeres has been red hot for the Lions, he was the top-scorer in the Liga Nos last term. This season, he has already scored ten goals in six league appearances. Moreover, he also netted against LOSC Lille in the opening Champions League fixture.

The forward guided his team to win the league title in the 2023-24 campaign and Amorim’s men have started the new season in brilliant manner, winning six out of the first six league games.

The striker already knows about English football having spent time with Brighton and Hove Albion, Swansea City and Coventry City. However, he has never featured in the Premier League.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £58.4million to sign Viktor Gyokeres to replace Nunez?