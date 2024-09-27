£66.7million star prepared to agree deal with Liverpool – Report

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent times as his current contract will expire at the end of this season.

The defender has given an interview recently and didn’t guarantee that he would stay at the club beyond the current campaign.

News – Slot now convinced to secure signing of £75m star for Liverpool – Report

Real Madrid are said to be lurking to snatch him up by taking advantage of his contract situation and in addition to Los Blancos, Bayern Munich have also been mentioned as potential suitors for him.

Liverpool valued the fullback at around £66.7m[€80m] this summer so losing a valuable asset like him for free would be a huge blow.

However, Football Insider has now given promising news to the Merseysiders as they state that Alexander-Arnold’s first-choice is to agree on a new deal with Liverpool and he wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

The Englishman’s main objective is to win big silverware and he wants to achieve that at Merseyside. Moreover, he wants Liverpool to make new top-class acquisitions in the market to show that they are willing to match his ambition.

Alexander-Arnold has already established himself as the highest assist-providing defender in the Premier League and he even made his 100th goal contribution for Liverpool against Bournemouth last weekend. This is an impressive feat for a player – who will turn 26 next month.

Trent’s creativity as a right-back is second to none and he has been one of the integral parts of the club’s success in recent years.

It would be very difficult for Arne Slot’s side to replace a player like him if they were to let him leave. Hence, it is an absolute no brainier to tie him down to a new contract.