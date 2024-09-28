Stars return – Liverpool strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Wolves

Despite a disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have had an impressive start to this season under new manager, Arne Slot.

They are currently second in the league with 12 points from five Premier League encounters, sitting only a point behind league leaders, Manchester City.

News – Talks held – Liverpool could be set for ‘breakthrough’ to sign £452,400 a year midfielder

Now, Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium this afternoon and they have an opportunity to move up top with a victory in this fixture if Man City fail to beat Newcastle United.

The Merseysiders will be coming into this game off the back of a 5-1 victory against West Ham United in the EFL Cup third-round fixture.

Expected Liverpool XI vs Wolves

Harvey Elliott is unavailable for selection in this encounter due to his injury problems. Alisson was also sidelined over the last couple of games owing to a minor issue but he is set to be available for Liverpool could feature in the XI vs Wolves.

Therefore, with the Brazilian returning to the goal, Caoimhim Kelleher will make way after helping the Reds win back-to-back games.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate should return to Liverpool’s central defense. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson would also be recalled after commencing on the bench last time out.

Therefore, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Konstantinos Tsimikas will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to be deployed in the midfield pivot role alongside Ryan Gravenberch and in front of the duo, Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to be in the No.10 position. In that case, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones would be among the substitutes.

Mohamed Salah should return to his preferred right-wing spot, while Luis Diaz is set to be on the left flank for Liverpool today. Darwin Nunez could start in the CF position ahead of Diogo Jota.