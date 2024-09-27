£70million star now ready to agree Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool might need to perform a defensive overhaul next season. For two summer transfer windows in a row, the Reds have failed to sign a new central defender despite the squad crying out for one.

Despite the emergence of Jarrel Quansah, the need just does not go away. To add to the headache, the issue is that two of their star defenders see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold would be free agents next summer and should they not sign new deals, the Reds will be in a fix.

This seems to have prompted Michael Edwards to look at options to reinforce the defense, whether or not Van Dijk signs a new contract.

As per Football Insider, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is now prepared to agree a transfer to Liverpool.

The talented, young English defender has told those close to him that he would love to move to Merseyside and join the Reds. Liverpool may have to spend around £70million to sign center back, who prefers a move to Anfield over Newcastle United.

Guehi’s good performance for the Eagles was rewarded by the call-up by Gareth Southgate to the Euros squad. He emerged as the starter for the Three Lions alongside John Stones on their way to the final.

Marc Guehi is a defender in the Virgil van Dijk mold. He is not as developed as his Dutch counterpart but the 24-year-old is on his way there. He would also help towards the home-grown quota for Liverpool.

The next few months will tell if Liverpool’s interest in Marc Guehi develops into a concrete transfer offer. In your view, is he good enough to reinforce the backline at Anfield?