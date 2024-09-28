Report – Liverpool preparing move to sign £48.5million playmaker

Liverpool explored the market to strengthen the wide forward position this summer and attempted to sign Anthony Gordon. Newcastle United held on to him and have reportedly agreed on a fresh deal.

Moreover, Spanish outlet, Marca, reported that Nico Williams was also on the Reds’ radar. However, the player eventually opted to stay put at Athletic Bilbao and the Basque club handed him the No.10 shirt.

Now, another Spanish outlet, Fichajes, claim that Liverpool remain keen on securing Williams and they have already started preparing the groundwork to sign him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old still has three years left on his current deal with his boyhood club and he has a release clause worth around £48.5m[€58m].

The news source state that Manchester United and Barcelona have also expressed firm interest in purchasing him, so the Merseysiders will have to beat stiff competition from the rivals to lure the speedster to Anfield.

Williams is a left-winger by traits but can also be effective on the right side. The youngster was in tremendous form last term, making 27 goal contributions in 37 games in all competitions.

Moreover, he helped Spain win the European Championships this summer. Overall, he scored twice, including a goal against England in the final, and registered an assist in Germany.

Salah has been the talismanic figure for Liverpool over the years but he isn’t getting younger and it’s now time to start thinking about the future without him.

Williams is deemed one of the best wingers in the La Liga, hence he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah.

