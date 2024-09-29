Liverpool now want to sign £42million creative defensive midfielder – Report

Failure to sign a natural defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window has not haunted Liverpool as yet as they find themselves on top of the Premier League.

Gravenberch has been top class in the No.6 role and Endo is an able cover but the veteran is past his prime.

News – Journalist – Liverpool can sign defender for £40m-£50m

The fixtures are expected to get harder and the Reds do need a deep lying midfielder, who can properly replace a world class star like Fabinho.

Liverpool were unable to land Zubimendi in the summer and are now eyeing alternatives and the name of Joey Veerman is on the radar.

According to an exclusive story covered by GMS, the Reds are plotting a move for the Dutch international to finally reinforce the No.6 position in the center of the park.

The 25-year-old had an incredible season for PSV Eindhoven last term as they lifted the Eredivisie title and was on the wish-list of many clubs. However, as per the report, the £42million price tag proved to be prohibitive for the suitors.

Veerman is a creative defensive midfielder, who can effectively feature in the No.6 and No.8 positions. Last season, he netted 7 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions. Moreover, this term, he has so far scored a goal, provided 4 assists and helped PSV, who have won all 7 games in the league, keep 3 clean sheets.

He was a key member of the Oranje squad that reached the semi finals of the Euro 2024 in Germany, and featured for 55 minutes in the defeat against England.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £42million to sign Joey Veerman?