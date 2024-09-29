Liverpool willing to submit ‘sizeable offer’ to sign £50million attacker – Report

Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain at Anfield and the Reds are linked with a number of players to replace him.

Yesterday, the Egyptian international was not at his best, he missed a few key passes and failed to score in an empty net. However, he eventually netted the winning goal from the spot against Wolves to send Liverpool to the top of the table.

Recently, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT that Salah is expected to become the highest earner in the Saudi Pro League after leaving the Merseysiders on a Bosman next summer.

“I think he’ll (Salah) end up getting more than Ronaldo is getting paid over there (Saudi), he’ll be the face (of the league)”

Even if the African superstar ends up signing an extension, Liverpool need to find a player to replace him in the long run and the name of Takefusa Kubo has been in the lime light.

Last month, Madrid based outlet, AS, revealed that the six time European champions were ready to activate the £50million (60 million euros) clause to sign the Japanese international. However, the attacker opted to stay with Real Sociedad.

Moreover, Caught Offside exclusively reported that Liverpool are making moves to replace Salah and Kubo is on their wish-list.

Now, Catalan outlet, Nacional, have revealed that the former Roma man could end up in the Middle-East next year and the Reds want the Asian playmaker to replace him.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are willing to submit a ‘sizeable offer’ to sign Takefusa Kubo and there is talk of amounts close to £50million that Sociedad may find tempting.

This term, the 23-year-old has only netted 2 goals in 8 appearances for La Real, on the other hand, 32-year-old Salah, has already netted 4 goals and provided 5 assists in 8 apps for the Reds.

In your opinion, does Kubo have what it takes to replace Salah at Liverpool?