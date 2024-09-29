Report – Liverpool have to offer over £33.4million to sign playmaker

Christian Pulisic is one of the attackers that Liverpool wanted to replace Mohamed Salah two years ago.

However, last year, the American international ended up leaving Chelsea to sign for AC Milan and he has proved to be a hit in the Serie A.

Salah may finally end up leaving Liverpool next summer and once again, Pulisic is on the radar at Anfield.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Reds signed Federico Chiesa last summer and the 26-year-old Rossoneri playmaker could join the Italian international at Merseyside.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that the seven-time European champions paid a fee worth 20 million euros to lure Christian Pulisic, now, Liverpool will have to offer more than double i.e. over £33.4million (40 million euros) to secure his signature.

Last season, the former Borussia Dortmund winger netted 15 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for the San Siro giants.

In the current campaign, so far, the 73-capped international, who is the captain of the US side, has directly contributed in 7 goals in as many appearances under the management of Paulo Fonseca.

Liverpool defeated AC Milan in their own backyard in their first Champions League game of the season and Christian Pulisic was the one who opened the scoring on the night for the Italians.

Like Salah, the American is also a left footed winger who mainly likes to cut in from the right flank. Do you think Arne Slot should sign him to replace the Egyptian?