Journalist – Liverpool’s £40m-£50m offer could be accepted

Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez as the center-back options. With the Dutchman set to turn 34 next year, the Reds have started exploring options to replace him.

Van Dijk’s current contract will expire next summer and even if he signs a fresh term at the club – which he has indicated that he wants to do, it’s now the right time to plan the future without him.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has continuously been linked with a move to Anfield and it has been reported that the Reds can hire him for a cut-price deal next year.

On Football Insider, transfer journalist, Pete O’Rourke, states that the Eagles wanted more than £70m to sell the 24-year-old this summer but considering he will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season, Oliver Glasner’s side could now lower their valuation to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

They could be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £40m-£50m so Liverpool can secure Guehi if they submit an offer matching the reported fee and they have available funds to do that.

The journalist further mentions that Newcastle United attempted to sign Guehi this summer and they are still interested in him.

However, the player is willing to move to Anfield as Liverpool are a much bigger club than the Magpies.

The former Chelsea defender was a key member of England side that won the silver medal at the European Championships in the summer.

