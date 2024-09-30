Liverpool prepare major signings of £75m winger and £67m midfielder – Report

Liverpool might not have had a blockbuster transfer window in the recently concluded summer but they have started the season very well under new manager Arne Slot.

They are flying high both in the Premier League and the Champions League so far.

News – Report – Liverpool have to offer over £33.4million to sign playmaker

Despite the start, the Reds will know that not reinforcing significantly could come back to haunt them any time and it’s better they start preparing for future transfer windows. It has emerged that Liverpool are planning to swoop up a Real Madrid duo.

As per TDF, Liverpool are preparing major signings with Los Blancos duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo on their radar. The duo have been linked with the Merseysiders for some time now and Michael Edwards can make an offer to sign them.

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Rodrygo has struggled to exert the same kind of dominance he did until last season. He is slowly yet surely losing his prominence and might want to move away and start fresh elsewhere.

Aurelien Tchouameni on the other hand enjoys quite a prominent role under Carlo Ancelotti. The French defensive midfielder is the first choice in his position. Liverpool have been interested in the player even before his move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish source have mentioned that Rodrygo is expected to cost around £75m for Liverpool while Tchouameni is expected to cost around £67m. That is a combined sum of around £142m for two players who can change the landscape of football at Anfield.

Between the two, Rodrygo looks like the more realistic signing for Liverpool but even that looks far-fetched.

We would love to be proved wrong and let’s see how the Reds go about negotiating a deal for these two star players.