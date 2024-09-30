Liverpool have to agree £20.8million fee to secure signing – Report

Liverpool currently have defensive concerns for future as both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have entered the final year of their respective contracts.

Real Madrid have already been on the trail of Alexander-Arnold to hire him by taking advantage of his current situation. If he departs, a replacement must be signed.

Although Conor Bradley is at Arne Slot’s disposal, he lacks experience at the highest level and depth would also be a big concern should Trent leave.

In such a scenario, Caught Offside reports that Liverpool have identified Sevilla starlet, Juanlu Sanchez as a serious option to replace Alexander-Arnold and they have been keeping a close eye on him at the moment.

Juanlu – who will enter the final year of his current deal next summer – is ready to take the next step in his career and is open to leaving Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Spanish outlet, AS, have reported that the 21-year-old has a £20.8m[€25m] release clause in his current contract and CO says that Sevilla are ready to accept an offer of around that figure.

As per the report, Arsenal and West Ham United are also keen on acquiring his service, hence, Liverpool will have to beat the Premier League clubs to get any potential deal done for him.

The youngster hasn’t made his debut for Spain’s first-team as yet but was a crucial member of La Roja in the Olympics. He made 3 appearances for the Gold medal winning side, and scored the winner against Morocco in the semi-final.

Like Trent, he can also play in the midfield and has mainly featured in the center of the park this term.