Pundit – Liverpool “will” agree deal with £220,000 a week star

Liverpool are leading the Premier League at the moment but for next year, their biggest cause of concern are the expiring contracts of the most important players of the squad.

Captain, Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and superstar playmaker, Mohamed Salah, will be able to negotiate agreements with clubs outside England in January.

The Egyptian attacker has already indicated that this is his last year at Anfield, on the other hand, Trent, has not guaranteed his stay beyond the current season.

The only positive news has come from Virgil van Dijk who, earlier this month, revealed that he wants to be the leader of Liverpool and the Netherlands international side for at least two more years i.e. until the age of 35.

Now, former Tottenham Hotspur shot stopper, Paul Robinson, who is a pundit at Football Insider, has revealed that Liverpool “will” eventually agree a new deal with Virgil van Dijk to extend his stay. The 44-year-old said:

“I can’t see a reason why Liverpool wouldn’t extend Van Dijk for another year if he wanted it. From what I hear, that will happen.”

Van Dijk won the UEFA Player of the Year award in 2019 and years later, he is still one of the best defenders in world football.

Even in the current campaign, the Dutch international has not put a foot wrong thus far as Arne Slot’s men have only conceded two goals in six league games.

Van Dijk signed his last deal worth £220,000 a week in 2021, should Liverpool hand him fresh terms with a raise to secure an extension?