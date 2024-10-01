Liverpool willing to secure shock £41.6million deal to sign player – Report

Liverpool have shown that they are serious about succession planning by signing Giorgi Mamardashvili as the future of the club when Alisson Becker leaves.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is still going strong but the Reds have planned for the future.

News – Liverpool receive boost to sign £75m star in January, he wants Anfield move – Report

One other player they know they will have to replace soon is superstar, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian playmaker is 32 and as good as he has been so far this season, Liverpool will know that the time to sign someone else is sooner rather than later.

However, as per Spanish source, Liverpool have been linked with a shock replacement for Mohamed Salah.

As per the report, the club has identified Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk as a potential replacement for the Reds legend. Liverpool are willing to secure a deal worth £41.6million (inclusive of bonuses) to sign him.

Is Mudryk good enough to replace Salah at Liverpool?

This feels wrong on so many counts. For starters, the two don’t play in the same position with Salah predominantly operating from the right for Liverpool and Mudryk from the left for the Blues. The Ukrainian winger is nowhere close to the level of his Egyptian counterpart.

Chelsea signed the 23-year-old for 100 million euros and he has had a torrid time at Stamford Bridge. In 49 league games, he has netted five goals. Salah on the other hand had 39 goals in his first 49 games for Liverpool in the Premier League.

This term, Enzo Maresca has not shown any kind of trust in Mudryk. He has featured in just three Premier League games so far, only one as a starter. Jadon Sancho has come in and made the left wing his own, leaving the former Shakhtar attacker warming the benches.

At 32, Mohamed Salah is much better than Mudryk is and probably, will ever be and he isn’t the replacement for a club legend and Liverpool should be looking elsewhere.

This is a ridiculous transfer rumor and we will be surprised if there is any actual meat to it.