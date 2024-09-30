Liverpool receive boost to sign £75m star in January, he wants Anfield move – Report

It has been well-documented by now that Liverpool have failed to sign a new center-back for two successive years.

The Reds have managed the situation with the emergence of Jarell Quansah but this could come back to hurt them.

News – Liverpool prepare major signings of £75m winger and £67m midfielder – Report

For now, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have emerged as the first-choice center-back pairing while Quansah provides backup. There is also the option of using Joe Gomez although the Anfield cult hero is hardly used these days.

Thus, signing a new player for the position becomes an important thing for the Reds. We covered a story recently stating that Liverpool want to sign Crystal Palace defender, Marc Guehi, and that the player wants a move to Anfield.

Now, as per TBR Football, Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of the 24-year-old English star as the Eagles might be open to selling him in January if he doesn’t sign a new contract to extend his current deal that ends in 2026.

For a long time, England’s CB situation had two sorted-out names – John Stones and Harry Maguire. The third-choice spot in this position was a largely open race and with Maguire injured for the Euros, Marc Guehi got the nod.

He was one of the best performers for England in the tournament and at times, he outdid his senior partner, Stones. Guehi has failed to carry the form into the current campaign with Palace where he has also had the opportunity to wear the armband.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a concrete offer to sign Marc Guehi in January.

It would be an incredible acquisition on many fronts and only time will tell if the 24-year-old Englishman plays at Anfield in the future.