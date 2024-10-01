£50,000 a week La Liga star would be prepared to agree Liverpool move

Liverpool under Arne Slot have made an impressive start to the season. They sit top of the Premier League standings and it looks like they can compete for the title this season, although some might consider such claims premature.

The attack for Arne Slot looks well sorted with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for the left wing, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for the number nine role and Mohamed Salah for the right wing.

Federico Chiesa is a joker card that can be used in any of the three positions, although we have predominantly seen him off the right so far.

One player Liverpool were linked with a couple of years ago was Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutch attacker was linked with a move to Merseyside and did make a move, but only to join Everton on loan from the La Liga club.

Despite his Evertonian past, the player who is now on loan at Girona has revealed that he would not turn down the opportunity to play for a club like Liverpool. He told ESPN via (FCUpdate):

“As a player you have to be ambitious and if a big club comes, you should always consider it. I think there will be few people at the table who will say no to Liverpool.”

He has settled in very well at Girona, scoring two goals in six La Liga starts so far. However, it is safe to say that the ship has sailed for Arnaut Danjuma on a potential transfer to Liverpool and the Reds do not need another attacker in the mix as of now.

The £50,000 a week Dutchman is a good squad player to have but currently, Liverpool have other areas to focus on. The midfield and the defense need strengthening and that’s what Michael Edwards & co. must concentrate on, going forward.

Signing a former Everton player, even if he was on loan, might not sit well with Liverpool fans. It remains to be seen how the future pans out for Danjuma but it will be a huge surprise if we see him in a Red shirt at any point in his career.