Report – Liverpool prepared to agree terms with £58million star – Have Plan B

Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his current contract and speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent weeks.

Real Madrid are said to be lurking to sign him, on the other hand, Bayern Munich have also been suggested as potential suitors for him.

Now, Football Insider report that Liverpool are prepared to agree fresh terms with the 25-year-old on a priority basis and talks regarding a new contract have already taken place between the two parties. However, a breakthrough hasn’t been reached yet.

Alexander-Arnold wants the Reds to fight for big silverware. The Merseysiders won the Premier League and Champions League in 2020 and 2019 respectively and came close to winning both the trophies back in 2022. However, in the past four years, the biggest trophy that they have won is the FA Cup.

Moreover, Trent also wants Liverpool to splash the cash and recruit quality players. They were only able to bring in one signing in the summer.

If things do not go according to plan, Liverpool have also drawn up a Plan B and have earmarked Jeremie Frimpong as a serious option to replace Trent, who has a market value of around £58m.

The Dutch international was a key member of the Leverkusen side that won the German double last season and he is also on wish-list of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold is considered one of the best RBs in the world and he is still just 25. Therefore, losing a player of his qualities at this stage of his career for free would be a huge loss for Liverpool.

Frimpong is a talented player and like TAA, he is also one of the best attacking fullbacks around. The speedy star has even proved his worth as a right winger.

In your view, would Frimpong be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him as a potential replacement for Trent?