Club in danger Liverpool can raid to seal signing of £50m player – Report

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, there were concerns whether Liverpool would be able to continue maintaining the top level.

However, they have enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign under the new manager, Arne Slot. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table and they have been excellent defensively and offensively.

Mohamed Salah has been the talismanic figure for the Reds over the years and he has started the new campaign brilliantly once again.

Still, with the Egyptian entering the final few months of his current contract, the Merseysiders are seemingly looking at options as a potential long-term replacement for him.

GiveMeSport states that Liverpool have pinpointed Brentford star, Bryan Mbeumo, as a key option to reinforce the frontline and they have been keeping a close eye on his recent performances.

The Reds’ recruitment team have recommended the club seal a deal for the Cameroonian so they could now raid on the Bees to lure him with Thomas Frank’s side concerned that Mbeumo would be their next high-profile departure following Ivan Toney’s move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The 25-year-old will enter the final year of his current contract next summer, therefore, Brentford won’t be in a strong position to negotiate for his potential departure.

They won’t make it easy for his potential suitors and want more than £40m for him. Earlier the same outlet reported that Brentford value their star man at around £50m.

However, GMS says that having been impressed by Mbeumo’s recent displays this season, Arsenal and Newcastle United have also entered the race to hire him.

The forward has already scored five goals in six Premier League games this season. In the last two games, he scored sublime volleys to open the scoring in the opening minutes versus Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Mbeumo is fast and tricky and Liverpool can also benefit from his flexibility as he is a right-winger by traits but is comfortable in the center-forward position as well. Should the Reds move in to secure his signature?