£143million duo willing to sign for Liverpool – Reports

Liverpool might have had a quiet transfer window in the summer but their planning for the future is something that just does not stop.

The club has been linked with transfers for many players in the future, few realistic and few, just outlandish.

News – £50,000 a week La Liga star would be prepared to agree Liverpool move

In the coming transfer window, there is a chance that the Reds could raid Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for two of their star players. It looks like Liverpool are interested in signing both Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

A few days ago, it was reported by FI that Guehi, who is valued at around £75m, would love to continue his career in Anfield, should the opportunity come knocking. The English center-back has shot to prominence since his displays in Germany at the European Championships.

Now, as per a different report from Football Insider, it is not just Guehi, but his teammate, Eze, would also be willing to make the transfer to Liverpool. The talented English attacking midfielder has a £68m clause in his contract.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Eze’s desire to make the switch to Anfield is established. In the summer, it was revealed the 26-year-old would favor a move to Liverpool although a transfer never materialized.

Should Liverpool want to sign the duo in the upcoming transfer window(s), it could cost them a package of around £143m.

Of the two, Guehi would be an incredible acquisition while Eze can be an option to provide competition to Szoboszlai.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool make a concrete effort to sign the duo in the coming months. Both players would also help contribute towards the home-grown registration rule and let’s wait and see how it goes.