Liverpool “will” splash cash to agree deal with £52million a year star – Expert

When Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma back in 2017, there were some doubts whether the Egyptian would be able to showcase his best in the Premier League having failed at Chelsea previously.

However, the £34m spending has turned out to be a bargain and he has now established himself as a legendary figure for the Merseysiders over the last few years. He helped his side win the Premier League, the Champions League and other major competitions.

After seven years, the Egyptian’s future at Anfield is currently hanging in the balance as he has entered the final year of his current contract. So, he would be able to agree on a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January if the situation remains the same until then.

Now, Football Insider reveal that Liverpool are calm about Salah’s current situation and they believe they will be able to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking on the same outlet, transfer expert, Mick Brown, says that Liverpool would do everything in their power to keep hold of Salah and they ‘will’ splash the cash to agree on fresh terms with him. Brown said:

“I think Liverpool will break the bank in their efforts to keep him. Of all of the left-footed players who play on the right, he is the best by far. Liverpool without Mo Salah are not the Liverpool we have seen.”

The Athletic claims that in salary and endorsements, Salah currently earns around £1m-a-week, hence he takes home a mammoth amount of £52m-a-year.

The forward still looks in a good state physically to continue showcasing his best at the highest level for a few more years. Therefore, it would be a no-brainer to offer him a new deal.

Considering he is set to turn 33 next year, how big of a deal should Liverpool offer to hold on to Salah?