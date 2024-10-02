Liverpool consider submitting bid to sign £40million player next year – Report

Liverpool have made a successful start to the new season but Michael Edwards will surely be working towards preparing for the years to come.

This was evident in the club’s recent business where they signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential replacement for Alisson Becker in the future.

News – Star out – Liverpool strongest 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Bologna

There are other players in the squad who are over the hill and the future needs to be planned for the club without them in mind. One such star is Andy Robertson, who is nearing the age where a proper replacement needs to be signed for him.

For many years now, Kostas Tsimikas has been that player but the Greek international has a ceiling and is unlikely to replace Robertson permanently when the time comes. One player that Liverpool are looking at is Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

As per Give Me Sport, Liverpool are considering submitting a bid to sign the talented 27-year-old next summer. The London club are demanding around £40million to sell the US international and it remains to be seen if the Merseysiders will meet the club’s demands.

It is worth noting that Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit of Robinson. Manchester United are accelerating attempts to sign the talented fullback, although they are not willing to meet Fulham’s price tag.

The only concern with signing the American is that he is already 27 and isn’t offering that much of an age difference compared to Robertson. Hence, making a transfer for him as a future replacement might not be a wise choice.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about replacing Robertson. It is an important decision to make for the club, just like it is with the other club veterans but trust in Michael Edwards to have a plan and take us through the choppy waters to a smoother stream.