Club prepare shock raid to sign £11.7million a year Liverpool star – Journalist

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager, Liverpool didn’t make many new additions this summer to reinforce the squad.

Thankfully they managed to keep hold of their key superstars who were linked with moves away from the club. Following that, they have enjoyed an impressive start to this campaign under the Dutch boss.

However, they are currently at risk of losing Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold for absolutely nothing.

Now, journalist Alan Nixon states that Liverpool could also lose Alisson Becker at the end of this season as Bayern Munich are preparing a shock raid to lure the Brazilian to the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga giants have started exploring options in the market to sign a potential replacement for Manuel Neuer following his recent injury problems.

The Bavarian side’s new manager, Vincent Kompany, is a huge admirer of Alisson having from his time with Man City and Burnley and could move in to secure his signature.

Should Liverpool allow Alisson to leave for Bayern?

Liverpool won’t allow their star man to leave for cheap as the 31-year-old still has more than two and a half years left on his current deal at Anfield.

They have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as a long-term replacement for Alisson and the Georgian international will join the club at the end of this season.

However, the former Roma man, who currently earns around £11.7m-a-year, is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is performing brilliantly for the Reds this term.

The ideal scenario for Liverpool would be to let Mamardashvili learn under the Alisson’s guidance for at least a season before offloading the Samba star in 2026.

This would allow the 24-year-old time to integrate into the squad, and the Merseysiders would also get some cash from Alisson’s departure.