Report – Liverpool ready to pay asking fee to sign £41.8m versatile star

Liverpool have been outstanding thus far this season and new manager, Arne Slot, is now the only Reds’ boss to win eight out of the first nine games following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bologna in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah has been the catalyst of the Merseysiders’ impressive start as he has scored six goals and registered four assists in nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

After putting his name on the scoresheet last night, Salah has become the highest-scoring African player in the Champions League with 45 goals.

However, the forward is looking likely to leave the club at the end of this season as he has entered the final year of his current contract and the Reds are linked with numerous quality attackers.

German outlet, Bild, states that Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund ace, Karim Adeyemi, as a potential replacement for the Egyptian.

In the summer, Juventus were interested in the German and even agreed on personal terms with him, but the Old Lady did not meet Dortmund’s £41.8m[€50m] asking fee, so a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition.

Now, Bild reports that Liverpool have been following Karim Adeyemi closely this season and having been impressed by him, they are ready to pay the asking fee of £41.8m to secure his signing.

The 22-year-old is a versatile attacker as he is comfortable playing on either flank, moreover, he can also feature as an out and out center forward if needed.

Adeyemi only scored five goals in the last season. This term, he has been excellent and has already matched his last term’s goal tally in just seven starts and has registered as many assists.

On Tuesday night, the youngster scored a sublime hat-trick and provided an assist as Dortmund went on to beat Celtic 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League at the Signal Iduna Park.

