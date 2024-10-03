Liverpool prepared to agree around £109million huge terms with star – Report

Liverpool have started the campaign brilliantly under new manager, Arne Slot, as they are currently leading the league table.

The Reds have also won both their games in the UEFA Champions League and apart from the Forest hiccup in the Premier League, they have been top class.

However, uncertainty surrounding the future of their key stars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could derail their potentially excellent campaign.

The trio have entered the final nine months of their respective contracts and they could reach pre-agreements with foreign clubs in January if things remain the same. Hence, the Merseysiders must sort all three players’ futures as soon as possible.

Now, TEAMtalk state that Liverpool are ready to offer a lucrative deal to Alexander-Arnold to stop him from leaving with Real Madrid and Manchester City interested in him. Moreover, they are confident that an agreement will be reached

The defender currently earns £180,000-a-week in wages at Anfield and as per the report, Liverpool will offer a huge salary hike and want to agree on a six-year contract.

The source have not revealed the exact figures of the potential contract offer but claim that it would be in line with Salah’s salary – which is around £350,000-a-week.

Therefore, Liverpool are ready to agree on a deal that will make Trent earn around £350,000-a-week, £18.2m per annum, and around £109m in the next six years.

TT say that with the new deal, Alexander-Arnold will become the highest earner at Liverpool once Salah leaves the club – which could happen at the end of this campaign.

The 25-year-old is one of the best attacking fullbacks in the world and is in his peak years, hence the Reds must keep him at all costs. However, should that happen at the expense of Salah?