Liverpool ‘willing’ to activate £21million clause to sign player – Report

Liverpool continue to push under Arne Slot as the Dutch coach has made an incredible start to his new job. Not many would have envisioned his impact at Anfield in such a short span of time but the real test is yet to come.

The next couple of months would give a clearer picture of what to expect from the Dutch coach this season.

News – Liverpool want signing of £100million midfield technician – Report

It must be remembered that the former Feyenoord boss is working this season without proper reinforcements in the summer transfer window except for Federico Chiesa, who has only started one game and featured for a total of 78 minutes in all competitions thus far.

Michael Edwards is continuing to plan for the future of the club. As per Catalan source, Nacional, Liverpool are ‘willing’ to activate the £21million release clause to sign young Sevilla defender, Juanlu Sanchez, who is making waves in the Spanish La Liga.

The report claims that Liverpool are prepared to spend £21m to sign him which is around the amount that Sevilla want to part ways with him.

This could be a match made in heaven if the clubs can reach an agreement on the transfer table.

21-year-old Juanlu proved to be a hit with his performances for the Spanish U-23 side in the Olympic Games in Paris. He emerged as the gold medal winner and has since returned to Garcia Pimienta’s team and continued his good form.

Liverpool currently have Trent Alexander-Arnold who plays at right-back but the Englishman’s future is far from certain.

His contract expires in 2025 and there is uncertainty on whether or not the Anfield academy graduate would sign a new deal.

Juanlu would be productive even if Trent stays, capable of playing anywhere on the right flank, the Spaniard is a versatile presence who would benefit Liverpool. Let’s see if the Reds make a deal happen for him in the coming months.