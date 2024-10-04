Report – Liverpool submitted offer to sign “great player” – Decision made

No Liverpool fan would have envisioned the kind of start Arne Slot has enjoyed to life at Anfield. Stepping in gigantic shoes left behind by Jurgen Klopp, the Dutch coach has looked at home at his new club and the results are there for everyone to see.

With the exception of the loss to Nottingham Forest in the league [a shock 1-0 loss in the Premier League], Liverpool have been near perfect in terms of results but they will also know that the real tests are yet to come.

It’s not just on the pitch that the tests are set to come and Michael Edwards will know that the work in the transfer market needs to be taken a notch up.

Back in the summer, it was reported as per La Tercera, that Liverpool were readying a millionaire offer for FC Midtjylland winger, Dario Osorio.

The 20-year-old is very highly rated in South American circles and the club’s sporting director Ove Pedersen even labelled him a ‘great player’. Liverpool who have an incredible scouting network had understandably identified Osorio as a potential target.

Now, it has emerged, as per Tipsbladet, that Liverpool actually submitted an offer of around €9-€10m to try and sign him. However, Midtjylland decided to turn the offer down and it was not even a decision they gave much consideration.

Predominantly a right winger who is left-footed, he can also play on the left wing and even on the left side of midfield. This season, he has three goals and has provided an assist in 16 games across all competitions.

Dario Osorio has a contract until 2028 and if Liverpool have expressed interest in him, the player must surely be talented.

The Reds have never been hesitant to trust in youth and let’s wait and see how the 20-year-old’s future pans out.