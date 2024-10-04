Liverpool ready to agree £71,000 a week star exit to secure signing – Report

After being appointed as the new Liverpool manager, Arne Slot prioritized strengthening the defensive midfield department this summer.

Martin Zubimendi was his primary target and the Reds were prepared to secure him by triggering his £51m release clause, but the player eventually opted to stay at Real Sociedad.

After failing to hire the Spaniard, the Merseysiders didn’t sign any other midfielder before the deadline. Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up following an underwhelming debut campaign last term and has now established himself as Slot’s preferred option to deploy in the No.6 role.

The Liverpool boss doesn’t feel Wataru Endo is the right man to play in his system, hence the Japanese has found himself on the periphery this campaign.

Football Insider states that despite Gravenberch’s impressive performances this term, Liverpool are planning to sign a new top-class holding midfielder in January to create competition for the former Ajax star and add depth in the engine room.

Slot is willing to reduce the average age of the squad so he is ready to sell Endo and wants to replace him with a younger player. Liverpool’s plan is to raise funds by the 31-year-old’s sale and invest them for the new signing in January.

The report says if Liverpool purchase a new top-class midfielder, that would not only improve the squad but also help them keep hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

The defender wants to see the club matching his lofty ambitions of fighting for big prizes and he wants the club to lure top players.

Wataru Endo – who currently earns around £71,000-a-week in salary at Liverpool – has only played one minute each in the Premier League and the Champions League thus far this season.

Therefore, removing him from the wage bill would be the right decision if Slot thinks he isn’t the right man. What do you think?