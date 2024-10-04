Liverpool clear to finally sign £45m play breaker, who wants Reds move – report

Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as an unlikely savior for Arne Slot’s team so far this season. Despite the club failing to sign a natural number six, they have not felt the pinch of the same on the pitch so far due to the Dutchman’s performances.

Gravenberch is finally looking like the player who was highly rated when he broke through at Ajax.

Although not naturally defensive-minded, Ryan has done a very good job at the base of the midfield but this might not be sustainable in the long run.

The Reds will know that signing a new defensive midfielder is of paramount importance. Back in the summer, Liverpool were interested in signing Brazilian DM, Ederson, from Atalanta but a transfer did not materialize.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool clear to finally sign the talented Samba midfielder.

As per TBR Football, Liverpool want to lure the South American, who is prepared to move to England to continue his career. The Reds have a massive opportunity.

The defending Europa League champions value Ederson at around £45m and the good thing for Liverpool is that the midfield play breaker actually would like to move to Anfield.

Surely, the 25-year-old star will be seeing the limelight his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes is enjoying playing for Newcastle United in the Premier League. As good as the Serie A is, the recognition he gets is just not the same.

If Ederson harbours ambitions of making it big in his professional career, both at club and international level, then Liverpool will provide him with the perfect launchpad for the same. Let’s wait and see how the Reds go about securing his signature.