4-2-3-1: Liverpool strongest possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace

After beating Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek, Liverpool will have to shift their focus to the Premier League quickly as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park today lunchtime.

The Reds are currently at the top of the league with 15 points from six games and they will have to come away with all three points from this fixture to ensure they maintain the position.

In terms of the team news, Harvey Elliott remains sidelined with his injury and is expected to return after the international break. Federico Chiesa was out in midweek due to his issue and is in doubt ahead of this fixture.

One thing Arne Slot has shown in the early stages of his Liverpool tenure is that he doesn’t like to make many changes to his preferred starting Xl unless he is forced to do so.

So, he is likely to go with a similar team that started against Bologna.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Crystal Palace

Alisson would continue between the sticks. Virgil van Dijk should keep hold of his place at the back following yet another flawless display last time out and he is expected to be paired up with Ibrahima Konate in centre defence for the Reds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should be in his preferred right-back position and Andy Robertson could be on the opposite side.

Ryan Gravenberch has established himself as the preferred No.6 under Slot after displaying promising performances thus far this term and he won the Reds’ Player of the Month in September. The Dutchman should continue in midfield and alongside him, Alexis Mac Allister should commence.

Dominik Szoboszlai would be in the CAM role today for the hosts, while Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz could be patrolling on the flanks. Diogo Jota is likely to get the nod to feature in the CF role ahead of Darwin Nunez – who started in midweek.