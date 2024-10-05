Liverpool now prepared to offer £83.6million to sign dynamic duo – Report

Liverpool were looking at options to strengthen the midfield department and wide forward positions this summer.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad was their primary target to reinforce the engine room and Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon was seemingly their priority option for the attack.

However, the Spaniard eventually opted to stay at Anoeta and the Magpies managed to keep hold of their star man. Atalanta duo, Ederson and Ademola Lookman were also tentatively linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

In the end, the Reds didn’t sign anyone to beef up the midfield before the deadline but they signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus to add depth to the offense.

It was reported last month that despite purchasing Chiesa, Liverpool are still looking at options to bolster the flanks as Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain and are still keen on signing Lookman.

Moreover, the Merseysiders are willing to hire a new midfielder and are interested in Lookman’s club colleague, Ederson.

Now, Spanish outlet, Fichajes, states that following an intense monitoring, Liverpool have come to the conclusion that Lookman and Ederson would be perfect additions to strengthen the squad.

So, they are now prepared to make a big investment to purchase the duo and are willing to offer around £83.6m[€100m].

However, the report claims that Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on Lookman and Ederson, therefore, Liverpool will have to overcome strong competition from their rivals to lure the targets.

Should Liverpool sign Ederson and Lookman?

Ederson is a CDM by traits but is also capable of playing in the No.8 role if needed. He was excellent last season, guiding his side to win the Europa League.

He has also been in fine form this campaign, helping his side keep clean-sheets in both Champions League fixtures against Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk.

On the other hand, Lookman is a versatile forward as he is most comfortable playing in the left-wing role but can provide cover in the CF position and is also capable of playing as a second striker if needed.

He was the mainstay of La Dea’s European success last term. The Nigerian scored a goal and notched up an assist versus Shakhtar in the midweek Champions League contest.

