Report – Liverpool plot to secure two under £70million January signings

Liverpool have been excellent defensively this campaign as they have conceded only four goals in nine games in all competitions, keeping five clean-sheets.

However, the Reds will have to revamp the defensive department if Virgil van Dijk, who has entered the final year of his current deal, eventually leaves as a free agent next summer.

Moreover, Joe Gomez was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer and Liverpool could let him leave next year as he has found himself on the periphery thus far this term.

GiveMeSport claim that Liverpool are planning to sign two center-backs in January with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi on their wish-list.

Both Branthwaite and Guehi are valued at around £70m. The Eagles star, who will enter the final year of his current contract at Selhurst Park at the end of this season, has rejected an offer to extend his deal. Branthwaite has also done the same at Everton. The Toffees man’s current contract will run until 2027.

Therefore, Liverpool are aiming to secure both deals for fees lower than the their valuations. The report says Manchester United were leading the race to sign Branthwaite but they wouldn’t make a move this winter, so the Merseysiders could trump the Red Devils in this race.

Liverpool are prepared to bid to hire the Everton star but due to the fierce rivalry between the two Merseysiders, it would be difficult for Slot’s side to lure the defender at Anfield, although the player is open to joining.

If Van Dijk leaves, a top left side CB will be needed and Slot likes to use a left-footed defender in the LCB role as he regularly did at Feyenoord.

Therefore, Branthwaite would be a solid acquisition to replace the Dutchman if they purchase him.

On the other hand, Guehi has already proven his worth at the top level and is already a regular member of the England national team. Hence his addition would definitely strengthen the backline.

