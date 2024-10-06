After talks, Liverpool “prepared” to bid £37.6m+ to sign £54.4m midfielder – Journalist

Liverpool have had an incredible start to life under Arne Slot, winning every game so far except one. The Reds look to have adapted to the Dutch coach exceedingly well but will also know that their biggest tests are yet to come.

Liverpool’s October schedule post the international break is one of the most difficult in Europe and a couple of months after that would give a clearer picture of the ceiling this team has under Arne Slot at least for this season.

Throughout the summer, the Reds wanted to sign a defensive midfielder with their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi well documented. However, the club failed to sign anyone but have managed to pull through due to the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch.

The talented ex-Ajax midfielder has been exceptional for Slot who has brought the best out of his game.

Now, as per Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are “prepared” to bid more than £37.6m to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. After holding talks with the Eagles, the Reds want to make a move in January with Manchester City also interested in the talented Englishman.

However, according to the journalist, the Selhurst Park outfit are expecting a fee of around £54.4m (65 million euros) to part ways with him when the big boys come calling.

Wharton is an exceptionally technical midfielder. His decision-making on the ball is immaculate and his technical ability often reminds you of a Spaniard more than an Englishman. The 20-year-old is destined to get a move to a big club sooner rather than later.

However, for Liverpool, Wharton would be more of the same when compared to Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

What the Reds need is a natural holding midfield star and let’s see if this prompts them to pass up on the Wharton opportunity and focus elsewhere.