Report – Liverpool set to move to sign £29.3million No.10

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League and the Champions League so far this season, with Arne Slot making the transition under a new manager look seamless.

They have been helped by a relatively favorable run of fixtures but then, you can only face what you get.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to agree £15.6million a year deal with star

Post the international break, the Reds have a difficult run which will determine how far this team can actually go. As the on-field performances continue, Michael Edwards will be planning for the off-field reinforcements with a few transfer targets in mind.

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are set to move to sign Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk with Manchester City also interested. Both clubs sent scouts to watch him play in their recent Champions League fixture.

Sudakov has been in decent form so far this season. In nine games across all competitions, this campaign has scored three goals and provided one assist.

The 22-year-old is predominantly an attacking midfielder but can also play as an #8 and on the left side of midfield.

Currently, Liverpool have Dominik Szoboszlai who plays as the #10. However, the Hungarian isn’t performing at the level expected of him and the Reds might be keen to bring someone in to provide competition.

As per the media outlet, Georgiy Sudakov would cost Liverpool around £29.3million (35 million euros). That is a decent fee to pay for a talent with the abilities of the 22-year-old Ukrainian attacking midfielder.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about securing his signature. They have Manchester City to pip and Michael Edwards will have a plan on how to make it happen in the upcoming transfer window.