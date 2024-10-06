Club plan move to sign £59million player from Liverpool – Report

As much as the start has been positive for Arne Slot at Liverpool in these initial months, it has not been all roses for a few players in the squad.

For example, center forward Darwin Nunez seems unable to get a starting berth under the Dutch coach.

Jurgen Klopp placed a lot of faith in the Uruguayan despite his inconsistencies last season but the same cannot be said about his successor. Slot on the other hand has chosen to go with Diogo Jota. A lot of can be said about the Portuguese forward but consistency is not one of them.

Jota scores but also misses a number of big chances every game – remind you of someone? If he is set to offer the same thing as Nunez, the question would be why Slot doesn’t give a regular chance to the Uruguayan.

If the Uruguayan striker doesn’t get many chances going forward, he might consider leaving and as per Give Me Sport, Barca plan to take advantage and move to sign Nunez from Liverpool should the opportunity present itself.

Should Slot start Nunez ahead of Jota?

Valued at around £59million, the South American center forward is also on the radar of Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old warmed the benches yesterday against Crystal Palace, has just one PL start so far this season. It is worth noting that he scored a goal on that occasion.

One can understand Slot’s treatment if Jota was scoring goals for fun. However, the Portuguese forward has scored just two goals from six Premier League starts and even missed two huge chances against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Barcelona currently have Robert Lewandowski as their main No.9, the Pole is a goal machine but he is 36.

He might not have long left at the top of the game and let’s wait and see if Barca try and sign Nunez from Liverpool as the succession plan to the ex-Bayern Munich superstar.