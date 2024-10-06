Liverpool ready to agree deal – Star prepared to see Reds offer before accepting – Expert

Despite the impressive start to the new season, deep inside their mind, Liverpool will know that they have a headache that is set to haunt them a few months down the line – sorting out the future of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The trident is arguably Liverpool’s most important group of players and losing either one of the three of the players would be difficult for the Reds to replace.

Of the three, the future of Mohamed Salah is the one that has the most question marks.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to agree to a new contract to extend the stay of their 32-year-old talisman and the player is willing to see what the Reds offer before making a decision on where to continue his career.

It is no secret that Saudi clubs are interested in signing Salah and have been trying to make him their marquee acquisition for some time now. However, Liverpool have successfully thwarted all offers for him thus far.

Now, former chief scout Mick Brown, as quoted by the above-mentioned FI source, has explained what he thinks Salah’s agents will make him do. Here is what he had to say:

“I would think that, from his point of view and backed by his agents of course, they’ll see how much the club are prepared to push to boat out to keep him.”

Should Liverpool allow Salah to leave for free?

As good as Salah is, Liverpool will not want to be used as the stalking horse as Salah’s agents try to negotiate their client a bumper contract elsewhere.

The club needs players who are passionate about staying here at Anfield.

During his time here, Salah has bled Red through and through. He is the club’s best attacker and has been so for many years. Liverpool will hope that the Egyptian commits his future to Anfield and decides to stay here.

That said, it will come as no surprise if Salah decides otherwise. Regardless of when he leaves, the 32-year-old will leave as an Anfield legend and let’s wait and see how it goes.