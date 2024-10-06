Journalist – Liverpool offer would be accepted for midfield signing

When you are named Merlin, surely there is bound to be some magic in your veins. Surely, King Arthur and the knights of the Round Table would agree, don’t you think so?

Anyone who watched Merlin Rohl play for Freiburg would agree!

News – Club plan move to sign £59million star from Liverpool – Report

Not without merit do you get nicknamed the ‘little Messi’ and the 22-year-old upon whom that name is bestowed could be a Red in the future. A central midfielder who can play on the right and as a #10, Merlin Rohl oozes class on the ball.

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has revealed on Caught Offside that should Liverpool make an offer for Rohl, it would be accepted as Freiburg cannot afford to offer a huge deal. Here is what he had to say:

“I think Liverpool are watching him for the future and will see how he comes back from injury. He’s definitely a topic for the future – not for the winter window, but, if he recovers well, perhaps Liverpool will try again in the summer. Ultimately, Freiburg can’t offer the kind of contract that would withstand an offer from Liverpool.”

You can say a lot of things about Liverpool and one of the main features of their transfer business in recent seasons has been an excellent scouting network. When the Reds are linked with a player, you know that they are undoubtedly talented.

The Anfield side have established themselves as a club that is willing to bet on youth. This gives confidence for youngsters like Rohl to continue their career at Liverpool when the opportunity comes knocking. Surely, the 22-year-old would be thinking along the same lines?

Signing Rohl would mean that Liverpool have signed yet another exciting young midfielder.

If he is as talented as people make him out to be, then, the Reds will have a special player on their hands and let’s wait and see how this transfer saga develops.